Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.39. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 22,676 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

