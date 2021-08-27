GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the July 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,839,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,660,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,007,125. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile
