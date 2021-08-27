GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the July 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,839,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,660,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,007,125. GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

