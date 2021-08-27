GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $361,341.44 and $558.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.