Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Sells $483,236.64 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 365,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

