Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Sells $597,652.16 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 365,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.