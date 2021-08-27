Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $220,774.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

