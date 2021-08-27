Golos Blockchain Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $569,237.51 and $93.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065785 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 267,940,001 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

