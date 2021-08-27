Goose Finance (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $247,351.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $247,351.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.75 or 0.00763477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00099908 BTC.

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

