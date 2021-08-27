Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,082 shares of company stock valued at $47,493,950 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 383.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.