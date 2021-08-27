Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $1,302,000.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSHD traded up $8.44 on Friday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

