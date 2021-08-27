Gourmet Galaxy Tops 1-Day Volume of $300,942.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $692,183.44 and approximately $300,942.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100609 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

