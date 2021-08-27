Govi (GOVI) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market cap of $25.81 million and $163,339.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,555,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

