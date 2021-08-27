Graft Trading Down 11.8% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Graft has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $228,210.12 and $27,482.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.00642387 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

