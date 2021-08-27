Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00357822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

