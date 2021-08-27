Graypoint LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.83. 289,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $413.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

