Graypoint LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.64 on Friday, reaching $372.02. 440,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.21. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

