Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.73. 13,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 18,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Great Bear Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

