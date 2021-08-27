Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Purchased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249,300 shares during the period. Great Panther Mining comprises approximately 1.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.42% of Great Panther Mining worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.49 on Friday. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $175.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.