Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GWLLY stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 4,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

