Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

