Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

