Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 95,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 935,679 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.
In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 96,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
