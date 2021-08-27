Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 95,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 935,679 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 96,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

