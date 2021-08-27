Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.56 or 0.00753387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00100663 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

