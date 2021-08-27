Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:GRPBF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79. Grupo Lala has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

