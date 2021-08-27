Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 309.3% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GYPHQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Gryphon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
Gryphon Gold Company Profile
