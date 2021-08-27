Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 309.3% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GYPHQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Gryphon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Gryphon Gold Company Profile

Gryphon Gold Corp. engages in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing gold properties. It holds interest in the Borealis Oxide Heap Leach project. The company was founded on April 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

