GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 10,537 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 99.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $19,470,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

