GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 38,761 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Avid Technology worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,493. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,399. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

