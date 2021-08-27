GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Anterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,011. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $333,800.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,815.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 27,182 shares worth $1,410,482. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

