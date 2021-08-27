GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 17,857 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,000,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

