GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 3,324 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after acquiring an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,384. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

