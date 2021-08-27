GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 72,777 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,390. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 6,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.