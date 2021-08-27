GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 8,252 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

SIX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 26,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

