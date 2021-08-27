GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,437. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

