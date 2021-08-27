GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Domino’s Pizza comprises 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,368. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.