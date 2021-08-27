GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 7,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

