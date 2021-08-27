GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 97,987 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. 365,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,131. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.