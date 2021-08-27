GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.64. 361,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

