GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,438 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 293,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,796,797. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

