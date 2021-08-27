GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 250.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 162.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nordstrom by 340.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 278,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

