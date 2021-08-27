GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.36. 45,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,317. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

