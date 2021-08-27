GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 12,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

