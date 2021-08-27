GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,245,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 25,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.84. 49,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

