GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.19 Million Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 420,276 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.33% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 22,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $803.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

