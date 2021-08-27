GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,594 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Guess? worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

