GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Purple Innovation makes up approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Purple Innovation worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 36.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 14,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

