GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.77 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 45.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $9,054,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 179.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

KE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 308,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,911. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.