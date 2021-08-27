GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.84 Million in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

HIW stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

