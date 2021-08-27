GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.16 Million in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $163,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $26.45. 16,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

