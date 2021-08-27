GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.39 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

BLMN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

