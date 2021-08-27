GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakmont Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 1,545,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

